Boss David Wagner is undeterred by Huddersfield Town's struggles on the road ahead of their visit to Sam Allardyce's Everton tomorrow afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

The German boss declared he is, "excited about the future and calm about the past" despite his side conceding 11 goals in three games in the Premier League.

The Terriers' recent defensive record was one of the topics the German head coach was quizzed on in his media briefing at PPG Canalside, alongside what he is expecting from Allardyce, Steve Mounie's progress and the battle for the left-back slot between Chris Lowe and Scott Malone.

Read all of Wagner's thoughts in the full transcript of the pre-match press conference.

Wagner on… Injuries

“We have the same group together like we had before the Arsenal game. Nothing has changed since last Wednesday in terms of injuries.”

Wagner on… Arsenal defeat

“Did we expect it and did we enjoy it? No. Even if it was a defeat many people expected.

“We are learning every single game and every single second as a team never in the Premier League and not in the top flight for 45 years. It’s still very exciting to learn and we will learn our lessons from Wednesday.

“A big lesson was that you have to be clinical to bring the opponents under pressure. You have to score and this is what we have not done. You have to be on your best for the whole time not only for 70 minutes.

“This is why this result happens even though we know this result can happen. This is nothing we wanted but something we can accept very quickly because we know what went wrong. Now, it’s all about the next one.”

Wagner on… Three games in six days

“The players are top fit and top professionals. I have no concerns about whether they are able to deliver three times in six days.

“I am totally sure they are. It’s all about living quick. The past is the past and we have started to focus on the next challenge. We continue in the afternoon training session and prepare our best for tomorrow."

Wagner on… Conceding too many goals

“I think on one side we cannot live without the facts, we conceded 11 goals in three games. On the other side if you look at the games themselves, you can see why we are totally calm about the last three games.

“I am excited about the future and calm about the past and what has happened in the last three games.

“We are still very humble, very calm about our situation. Nothing extraordinary happened so far. Everything that happened so far was something we had in our head in a positive way.

“A lot of people think we would be in a much worse situation after 14 games, with the 15th in front of us, than we are. We are still in a position where I think we can continue.

“But we have to do better in front of the opponent’s goal and we have to make sure we concede fewer goals. The players have shown in the past they are capable of this and I am so confident for the future.”

Wagner on… Allardyce factor

“It’s never nice if your opponent changes manager and you are the first team to play them. This is the truth. The truth is as well that Sam Allardyce is in charge now. Usually everybody is aware what Sam Allardyce teams are delivering. It’s not such a big doubt what they will do.

“We will prepare as we have done in the past. We may be more focused on ourselves because they have changed manager. There is a strong focus on ourselves. It now makes total sense to focus on our set-up and our idea."

Wagner on… Wayne Rooney

“On Wednesday Wayne Rooney has shown his top quality with three goals. I have seen a few Everton games when he was a bit quiet, searching for his role in the team.

“I think on Wednesday he found it and we have to make sure we keep him and the rest of the Everton offence quiet.

Wagner on… Allardyce losing first game at Blackpool to Town

“I have some routines in my preparation but I would not say I am superstitious. Maybe Brooky my kit-man will say something different. I'm not that interested in statistics.

“It’s nice to hear but it doesn’t count tomorrow. We will work as well as we can and as hard as we can to get something out of this game.”

Wagner on… The Premier League challenge

“This was never really in the middle point of my thoughts. We met some top class managers in the Championship. With Rafa Benitez, Roberto Di Matteo, Steve Bruce, Slaviša Jokanovic, they are unbelievable great managers as well.

“It was nice and I cannot say it was ordinary because I have not met Jose Mourinho or Arsene Wenger before, but it was not something that has major space in my head.

Wagner on… Start to the season

“As I said, I am learning every day. I am adapting every day. I think I can say there were no major surprises for me so far in the Premier League.

“Every single game in the Premier League is harder than at least 22 games in the last Championship season. You cannot compare the quality of the Championship with the quality of the Premier League. This is a different level, a different league.

“Because of this it isn’t a surprise. To be involved in it and to find solutions makes everybody at our club excited. I mean everybody, from the backroom staff, players and supporters we have shown we are all very excited to be involved and want to stay here for as long as possible.”

Wagner on… Mentality after Arsenal loss

“It’s not a big surprise. It’s routine. It’s something usual, nothing extraordinary.

“We were aware that us as Huddersfield Town would concede some defeats in the Premier League. We were aware that some of those defeats could be heavy, as well. Nothing we like. Nothing I was desperate for but I was aware this can happen.

“Accept it, analyse what went wrong. We played as well a small part in why this defeat happened and how it happened, even if Arsenal is a top, top side - no doubt about it."

Wagner on… Mounié minutes at Emirates

“This is crucial for him and for us. He had a very good first week in training. Something happened in this training week for him.

“He showed it in the 15 minutes against City, as well, and now he played at least 60 of the 70 minutes on a very good level against Arsenal. Then he started to get tired, I think.

“After a normal week we then have another week with a midweek game and we need everybody. I am very happy that he is back on his performance level before his injury. We will need him in this very busy period before us."

Wagner on… Finishing chances

“There is nothing you can really give your players. There is no tablet you can give them and then they are more clinical.

“You work on it on training, you work on it in video meeting as well, to show them what they have done and to speak with them about the different options they missed.

“The most important thing is that we created chances. We lost three games but we created chances. We have to be focused on this, goals will come. This is the nature of the football match."

Wagner on… Battle at left-back

“I think it’s a competition on a high level.

“Scott was involved in two goals we conceded against Bournemouth and Manchester City. We should not forget he has some very good offensive actions as well and some good defense, although sometimes he is not concentrated.

“For sure he has to make steps to make sure he plays 90 minutes focused, like he has against West Brom.

“Chris has been very reliable since the first day. This competition is good because even if we have three games in a week we always have fresh legs.

“I am happy with both full-backs on both sides, to be honest. Everything I have said about Scott and Chris Lowe I can say about Tommy (Smith) and Flo (Hadergjonaj) on the other side. I am happy with the competition at number nine also.

“It’s very good we have everybody on board and everybody in good form. This is what we need to come back to our winning track."

Wagner on… Dealing with change in manager

“Usually, especially tactically, it isn’t nice if a manager of an opponent changes shortly before you play them. Normally you can put all of your tactics in the waste paper bin.

This time because it’s Sam Allardyce and everybody is aware about how he sets his teams up, this isn’t a major problem."

Wagner on… Kasey Palmer

“I think Kasey is fit. Now it’s up to him to show us in training and in the games that he is a competitor for the starting shirt. We will make the final decision about this after training this afternoon.”

Wagner on… Scoreline flattering Arsenal

“I think it was obvious it flattered Arsenal.

“At half-time we were 1-0 down and this reflected the first-half. Then the 15 or 20 minutes in the second-half was our best period when we created the best two chances of the game. They scored three goals in four minutes. This is the story of the game.

“If you like to make an opponent nervous you have to use the opportunities to equalise. This is what we haven’t done. They didn’t get nervous and scored three goals in four minutes.”

Wagner on… Three-man defence

“If necessary, I will use it again. We are adaptable enough to make decisions if necessary and maybe unusual decisions. For 70 minutes it worked. For 20 minutes maybe not.”

Wagner on… Everton opportunity

“The aim is to pick up points against every opponent. Every single game delivers us an opportunity to pick up points.

“The name of the opponent is irrelevant. We prepare and try everything to collect points. We have done this so far.

“Is it a surprise for me where we are at the moment? No. Is it a surprise for everyone else what we have done? At the moment, it looks like not a lot of people thought we would have 14 points after 14 games. This doesn’t really bother me.

“We are in a position where we will not be focused on the league table. It makes no sense to do this. We have to be focused on our performance and collecting points. It doesn’t matter where you are in the table on December 1st. The only moment when the table counts is after 38 games.”

Wagner on… Allardyce’s Huddersfield history

“Even if I’ve only been here for a little more than two years, I know exactly how Sam Allardyce sets his team up. There will not be big surprises.

“I know he played here but I don’t know if this was the most successful period for the club! But so much has happened in his football career and managing career and in the history of this club that it’s nice to know but nothing really relevant.

Wagner on… Long-term absentees

“We expect Michael Hefele and Jon-Gorenc Stankovic back in training in December. Phil Billing we expect back in training in January.”

Wagner on… January window

“For us, it’s very important we are focused on the market. This is my job.

“I am not targeting one special player, not so far. The final decision, what we will do, this happens when the transfer window starts.

“There are so many games that no-one knows what will happen in terms of injuries and suspensions. We have to best prepare ourselves for every situation."