Boss David Wagner has spoken to the media ahead of Huddersfield Town ’s home Premier League clash against West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

The German head coach talked about the importance of his side showing a different 'face' from the disappointing performance in the corresponding fixture at the London Stadium earlier this season.

And as well as giving an injury update, the boss also spoke about the potential signing of Alex Pritchard, other potential forays into the transfer market, defensive options as well as the introduction of VAR into the British game.

Read all of David Wagner's thoughts in the full transcript of the pre-match press conference below...

On the latest team news...

It is more or less the same team we had at Bolton Wanderers so it includes Philip Billing and Michael Hefele (who played more minutes than I wanted him to).

They have both improved their fitness in training which they had to do after a long period out – Collin Quaner, Chris Lowe and Martin Cranie missed Bolton and they will also be absent for West Ham.

Quaner's injury is not as serious as we first thought but it's too soon for Saturday but hopefully he will be back in training and ready to be in contention for Stoke City.

On the significance of the West Ham United clash...

To be totally honest the West Ham game away was one of the performances, alongside that of Swansea City, where we really under-performed.

We expected more from ourselves, not in the result but the manner of the performance and how we played there; that was the disappointment.

It is something we would like to correct because we are better than what we showed there and we will try to do this on Saturday in front of our home crowd.

We want to show a different, better face than the one we showed in the first game – we have to do this to be successful.

The next couple of games will not decide anything of course– but it certainly helps with a more enjoyable atmosphere in your football club when you win.

On West Ham United...

They are a very big name with a great squad and individuals and a very good manager, they are also in form at the minute.

Everybody is able to see they are much better organised, especially against the bigger teams, since we played them and they have got some decent results and performances recently.

They have the qualities to be higher than they are in the table; whether it is Andy Carroll, Javier Hernandez or Marko Arnautovic it says everything about West Ham United's qualities – there are so many big names.

We will hopefully be able to find solutions against them which we will try to put into practice on the grass on Saturday and to fight and work for a massive three points .

On continually improving...

We can improve in all areas but on the other side we should be very humble that every point in the Premier League is an unbelievable achievement for us.

We have got some good points so far but we know that we must collect some more and hope to on Saturday.

We have to be humble but ambitious and that is what we have done since the start of the season and the players have shown a great attitude and spirit.

We have learnt since the last meeting, we are still learning in the Premier League and adapting and have done some steps in the right direction but so have all the other clubs in the league.

This is the nature of the season – every side is usually better after 23 games rather than three games!

On points targets...

There is no points target, no limits – just go out and try to collect as many points as we can. If we survive for a further season in the Premier League, then happy days.

On the win against Bolton Wanderers in the cup...

Every win is important, regardless of the competition – if you are playing for Huddersfield Town you like to win and this is what the players have shown at Bolton, with a performance that was solid.

They showed everything they had to when you have to play Bolton away – wins influence the mood in the dressing room, the training ground and generally around the club.

They always help for the next day, the next training, the next week and the next game even if they don't guarantee further wins.

On the FA Cup home draw against Birmingham City...

As always, it's nothing that I can influence and only accept but of course, we are satisfied that we play at home. A home draw is always a good draw in my opinion.

On the Alex Pritchard deal...

I can confirm the two clubs have agreed a fee – it is now all about the personal terms and I am very confident we will find a solution to this in the next 24 hours or so.

On the figures reported in the Alex Pritchard deal...

I can tell you the figures are not right, we will not overpay for a player, we are Huddersfield Town.

For me, as a German, everything is expensive in England!

On further transfer window activity...

The window is still open, we still have one eye on the market, nobody knows what will happen in the next games.

So many things can happen in the next few weeks in terms of injuries, suspensions and performances.

I am happy with what we have done so far in terms of Terence Kongolo and hopefully we can add Alex (Pritchard) to our squad.

On links with Liverpool FC's Marko Grujic...

(Smiling) I don't like to speak about individual names but one thing I think everyone knows is that if there is an interesting player from Liverpool then we will sign him on loan or permanent if we have opportunity.

On defensive flexibility...

Terence Kongolo who can play at left-back adds something else to our group which we hadn't before and gives us more variations in terms of formation for the rest of the season.

He had a small winter break this season so he needs a few further training sessions to be fully up to speed but we are happy to have him in our group.

We are also happy to have Michael Hefele back because not only is he a very good player but a very good character as well.

We now need to make sure that he has time and games in the Under 23s in the coming weeks, like Philip Billing, because we will need all our players for the rest of the season and we are pleased to have options.

On the introduction of VAR into the British game...

I've seen it a lot in German football with the Video Assistant Referees in the game since the start of the season.

I have made the decision that I don't like it, even though there may be moments in the season like the one we had with Elias Kachunga.

It may have been a disadvantage for use but I think after the heat of the moment, you have to accept there will be wrong decisions from referees because they are only human.

It's not their fault, they don't mean to do it and sometimes it is an advantage, sometimes it is a disadvantage – you just have to accept it.

VAR disrupts the game and takes too many minutes for a decision to be made – I don't like it and it changes the nature of the game from my point of view.

And even then there will be some mistakes because there are grey areas in the game.

Maybe I am a little bit traditional but I like a nature game, even if I am aware that everything is influenced by more media and technology and would like the game to stay like it is – mistakes and all.