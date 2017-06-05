Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town forward Steve Kindon can't quite believe that both Huddersfield Town and Burnley will play in the Premier League next season.

'Kindo', who represented both clubs, did not think both sides would play in the top tier again in his lifetime, with Town having spent 45 years in the lower leagues of English football.

He told the Express: “Never in my lifetime did I ever think for a second that Burnley and Huddersfield would play together in the Premier League,” he said, still struggling to take it all in.

“It’s truly unbelievable. Absolutely a dream come true. Absolutely phenomenal.”

Kindon puts a lot of Town's success Town to head coach David Wagner and stressed the importance of the pre-season squad bonding trip to Sweden.

The 66-year-old said: “That was some trip. The players had to change tent partners every night and for drinking water they had to pull it out of the lake and boil it.

“There was no electricity. They had to make fires. A real old-fashioned camping expedition and it bonded them into a real team. They play for one another and have a fabulous spirit. David’s a hero. He’s a god.

“And I’m delighted he’s at one of my old clubs where about three years ago they had a vote among Huddersfield supporters to name the top 10 living legends going back to the 50s.

“I got into that top 10 with legends Ray Wilson and Denis Law one and two. The only problem now with this incredible promotion to the Premier League is I would struggle to get into the top 20.

“I’m so proud to have played for Huddersfield where the last four years of my career were the best."

He added: “I still have loving memories of my times at both Burnley and Huddersfield.

“And don’t forget my third love, Wolves. Clubs with true football supporters. Not always great in numbers but they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I always remember Kevin Keegan saying back in the day that Newcastle were the people’s second club. It seems to me a lot of people now have a soft spot for Burnley and Huddersfield.

“From what they both have achieved last season with Burnley beating the odds to stay in the Premier League, everyone in football will be happy that they retain their league status next season.”