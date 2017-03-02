Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's promotion odds have shortened despite defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Town were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fifth round stage this week as Pep Guardiola's juggernauts put five past a plucky Town side.

But the bookmakers' odds suggest getting rid of the FA Cup distraction will benefit Town's promotion push.

SkyBet cut their odds on Town achieving promotion from 3/2 to 11/8, while BetVictor shortened their price from 11/8 to 5/4.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Our writers react to Town's 5-1 defeat to Man City Share this video Watch Next

In terms of automatic promotion, BetVictors odds were shortened to 11/4 from 3/1 and Bet365 also cut their odds from 3/1 to 5/2.

Brighton's odds of finishing in a top two spot are going the opposite way, with Bet365 now offering 1/4 on the Seagulls going up in the top two - up from 1/7.

Despite promotion odds being cut, the odds on Town to win the Championship have drifted, with Bet365 offering 12/1 up from 9/1 and William Hill offering 14/1 up from 11/1.