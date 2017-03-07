Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s Championship promotion rivals Brighton & Hove Albion have been dealt a bitter blow for the run-in.

The second-placed Seagulls go to Rotherham tonight reeling from news that defender Shane Duffy will be out for at least six weeks with a foot injury which requires surgery.

The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international fractured a metatarsal in the closing stages of the 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Centre-back Duffy, who has made 31 appearances since joining the Seagulls in August, is expected to have an operation today.

Duffy will also miss the Republic’s World Cup qualifier against Wales.

Martin O’Neill’s side face Wales in Dublin on March 24 and Duffy will also be ruled out of the home friendly against Iceland four days later.

Albion are second in the Championship, six points ahead of David Wagner’s Town, who face Aston Villa at the John Smith’s Stadium tonight.

Duffy adds to Brighton’s defensive absences, with fellow centre-back Connor Goldson out for the rest of the season with a heart issue and left-backs Gaetan Bong (knee) and Sebastien Pocognoli (groin) currently sidelined.

However, full-back Liam Rosenior made his return to first-team action at Forest after six months out with an ankle injury.