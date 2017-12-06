Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town loan star Izzy Brown will put old allegiances on a back burner when he makes a first return to the John Smith’s Stadium with Brighton on Saturday.

Brown became a fans favourite during his loan spell last season and both he and Town had hoped to make the switch permanent during the summer – but the move never materialised.

Brown told The Argus in Brighton: “All the (Huddersfield) fans are still tweeting me, saying come back, come back.

“And after the play-off final I thought I was going to go back. But as the summer went on, things didn’t start to work out the way it was meant to be.

“They wanted me on a permanent and it wasn’t possible.”

Town fans can expect to see the Chelsea loanee in Chris Hughton’s starting side after he was recalled for the 5-1 defeat at home to Liverpool last Saturday.

Brown was a key part of David Wagner’s promotion-winning side last season after joining in January, following a previous loan at Rotherham United.

The attacking midfielder’s last appearance for Town came in the play-off final win over Reading in May, where he was unlucky not to give to Town the lead in the opening minutes of the game.

The 20 year-old was replaced in extra-time by another Chelsea loanee Kasey Palmer, as Town went on to gain promotion on penalties – a successful end to Brown’s five months in the blue and white stripes.

The Chelsea pair have both struggled with injuries this season but were hit harder by the shock news of their former Under 21 coach Dermot Dummey’s death last month.

Brown paid tribute to the former Crawley Town boss to the Brighton Argus.

“It was so unexpected. We saw him around the training ground at Chelsea” said Brown.

“He always came in and said hello, laughing and joking and having a bit of banter with the boys.

“It’s very upsetting that he’s gone. He was a great guy, a great coach and he helped me so much.”

Brown’s introduction to Wagner’s side last season saw them go on a nine game unbeaten run towards the end of January.

With four of Brown’s five Town goals came in these period, with notable contributions coming in the 2-1 home win against Leeds United where he gave Town the lead and a fine performance in the Terriers 3-1 home win over Saturdays opponents Brighton.

But Brown isn’t dwelling on the past and is now determined to help his new boss Hughton pick up three points on Saturday.

“My main focus is on Brighton. So when it comes to the weekend I want us to win” said Brown.

“That’s all I want to do, it’s a must-win game for us.

“The way the manager plays will improve me. He’s a great coach, so I made my mind up early in the summer that Brighton was a club I wanted to go to.”