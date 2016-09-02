Huddersfield Town prospect Jordan Williams makes England Under 18 debut

Huddersfield Town defender Jordan Williams made his England Under 18 debut as Italy were beaten 2-1 at Fleetwood Town.

The Meltham-based 16-year-old had previously won seven caps at Under 17 level.

Right-back Williams played the full 90 minutes against Italy in the first game of a triangular tournament.

Both England goals came from Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Town academy manager Steve Weaver, senior professional development coach Frankie Bunn and lead professional development coach Tony Carss were at the game, which was watched by 1,581.

Williams was one of only three England starters from Championship clubs.

The others were Fulham midfielder Dennis Adeniran and Wolves forward Niall Ennis.

England coach Neil Dewsnip said: “It was my first time with this team and it was a great run out for us.

“We looked particularly dangerous in the first half and although we weren’t as good in the second, we showed great spirit and character to score again after Italy equalised and I couldn’t have asked for a better response because it showed a lot of maturity from the lads.

“There were some good performances all over the park. Mason Mount deserved his man of the match award with his two goals but there were others who impressed as well.”

England face Israel at Morecambe on Monday.

Italy and Israel play at Stockport County on Saturday.

Williams, who featured at first-team level in pre-season for Town, is a first-year academy scholar but has played for the Under 23s this season.