Huddersfield Town continued their unbeaten start to life in the Premier League this weekend with a goalless draw against Southampton.

Town had the best chances of the match, but some resolute last-ditch defending by the visitors ensured the points were shared at the John Smith’s Stadium.

David Wagner's men now head into the international break unbeaten, having racked up seven points from their first three matches, as well as booking a spot in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

But what did we learn from yesterday's game? Here are five things Rory Benson took from the draw at the John Smith's Stadium....

1. Seven points already is quite an achievement

Despite whatever David Wagner says, staying in the Premier League was always going to be the ultimate aim for Town this season.

And three games into the campaign Town have already nearly racked up a quarter of the points usually required to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Add to that the Terriers are playing great football too and you’ve got a winning combination - let’s hope it can continue after the international break.

2. Under-the-radar Chris Lowe as strong as ever

One man who doesn’t get the plaudits he should is German left back Chris Lowe.

The former Kaiserslautern captain had another rock solid match on the left, keeping the Saints’ creative players quiet for large portions of the game.

Although there was no real opportunity for Lowe to press forward himself, his defensive play was second to none alongside Christopher Schindler at the back.

A player who largely goes unnoticed at left back, Lowe has performed at a consistently high level since joining the Terriers last summer and could walk into many other Premier League sides.

3. Town aim to keep the momentum going

The big news of the day away from the match was Town’s announcement of a friendly fixture over the international break.

The Terriers will travel to Hamburg next weekend to face Altona 93 at the Adolf-Jager-Kampfbahn Stadium despite being only four games into the season.

The friendly contest will give Wagner a chance to give his other squad members a run-out, but will also help to continue Town’s momentum and not allow any rustiness to build up over the break.

The fourth tier German side will not provide the same level of competition as the Premier League, but will allow the Terriers to continue to build their confidence before returning to the UK to face West Ham United in their next competitive fixture.

4. Zanka is finding his feet in the top flight

Last weekend Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen misplaced a number of passes on his home debut for Town, but looked much more assured against the Saints.

The Dane made a number of strong challenges and smart interceptions to stifle the visitors’ attacking threat and looked more settled while playing the ball out of defence.

It may have been nerves or over-excitement which led to a few pieces of sloppy distribution last Sunday, but he put that behind him yesterday and put in a solid display.

He and Christopher Schindler look a top pairing at the heart of Town’s defence.

5. Town have proven their Premier League mettle

Victories over Crystal Palace and Newcastle United handed Town a sensational start to life in the Premier League, but Southampton are a different proposition.

The Toon and the Eagles are tipped for a relegation scrap this year, while the Saints are more likely to finish in the top half of the table.

Although not a superb side, they are no pushovers and Town’s performance against them proved they can hold their own at the highest level.

Bring on West Ham in 15 days’ time.