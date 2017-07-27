Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A quartet of players are hoping to make the plane for Huddersfield Town’s week-long pre-season training camp in Austria next week.

Nahki Wells and Tommy Smith are currently overcoming ankle and foot injuries respectively while Jonathan Hogg sustained a knock in last night’s 2-1 defeat at home to Serie A side Udinese.

“Hoggy went off with an ankle injury, we hope it’s not too serious but we will investigate it tomorrow to see how serious it is,” head coach David Wagner said after the game.

Full-back Smith has been in light training over the past few days and is looking the most likely to be able to join the group in Austria.

Wells on the other hand should be back in training by the end of the week but when asked if the Bermudian forward could also be travelling, Wagner replied: “I am unsure at the minute. We will see how everything progresses.”

Another player looking to get the opportunity to make an impression is trialist Dimitri Cavaré, who followed up his debut at Barnsley on Saturday with another 75 minute work-out against Udinese.

The German boss would ‘love’ to have the 22-year-old right-back on the plane to have a closer look at him before making a decision - if permitted by parent club Rennes.

“I would love to have him with us on the training camp in Austria if possible and then we will make a final decision on his future after that,” Wagner said.

“He has shown to have some qualities which can help us, unfortunately he speaks no English which makes it difficult.

“Therefore we need the time in Austria to get him used to how we like to play with video work and the help of Steve Mounié and Laurent Depoitre working as translators.”