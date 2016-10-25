The TV cameras will be showing only three Huddersfield Town games up until Christmas.

Huddersfield Town may be flying high in the SkyBet Championship but the TV schedules have so far failed to really notice the 'Wagner Revolution'.

Despite lying third in the table, David Wagner's side have been shown live just once in the UK with another two games lined up before Christmas.

Town's first appearance of the season in front of the cameras was the 1-0 home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, October 16.

The games against Wigan Athletic (Monday, November 28) and Norwich City (Friday, December 16) will also be broadcast.

The total of three televised games so far is the same as Championship rivals Burton Albion, Brentford, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan as well as League One teams Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield United and Swindon Town.

The Sky Bet League One clash between Swindon Town and Bolton Wanderers earlier this month.

Fulham, Preston North End and Bristol City will have totted up two appearances by the festive period while Rotherham United, Reading and Barnsley will have been seen live just the once.

Aston Villa will have made the most appearances with 12 - one more than even reigning Premier League champions Leicester City.

Newcastle United will be the next most often broadcast Championship side with nine games, followed jointly by Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion (seven).

David Wagner's close friend Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool team are the most televised in the entire country though.

They have already had seven matches broadcast live in the UK and have a further 12 in the schedules.

For Chelsea and Manchester United, it's 18, while Manchester City's figure is 16 and both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur's 14.