Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Punters preferring to give the delights of an early Christmas shopping trip the widest possible berth have much on which to focus their attention.

Bookies offer dozens of different markets on Huddersfield Town’s tough-looking contest at Cardiff City, for example, the detailed perusal of which sounds infinitely preferable to pounding around the shops, wondering why so many festive baubles are on display so early.

The match stats team at bettingexpert.com remind us that it’s 13 years since Town last defeated Cardiff and punters will recall that the Welsh side completed a league double over Town last term.

Not surprisingly, Cardiff’s home advantage accounts for their 8/5 starting price (Betway) to secure a maximum haul, though it’s worth noting that they’ve lost more home matches (five) than any other Championship side this term.

Three defeats in their last five league matches have resulted in Town slipping down the table and they kick off as Unibet’s 2/1 outsiders to put a halt to their indifferent run by registering three points.

LAST TIME OUT: Cardiff City 2 Huddersfield Town 0, 12.09.15

Yet Cardiff have not been in great form: they’ve won only three of their last 13 league contests which suggests this encounter could be very close.

BetVictor’s 11/10 for the first period to end on level terms has found favour amongst punters, many of whom have doubled up on bet365’s 9/4 for the opening half to finish goalless.

Elsewhere, Skybet’s 23/10 for the fixture to end with honours even holds considerable appeal, while Betway’s 5/1 for both halves to finish with the scores level cannot be discounted.

Paddy Power’s 10/3 for Town to win by a single goal has proved a magnet for backers preferring to avoid calling the correct score.

Odds supplied by SmartBets, the customisable odds comparison site .

Offer of the Week

Receive a massive £200 welcome bonus when you sign up with Winner Sports! What are you waiting for?

Learn more about Winner Sports and how to collect your welcome bonus at the Betting Expert Winner Sport webpage.