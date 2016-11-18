Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s more than 21 years since Neil Warnock left Huddersfield Town - the 67-year-old has managed nine other clubs since, the latest of them Cardiff City.

And Town have had 13 other managers, with David Wagner now at the helm.

But Warnock well remembers his two-year stint in the mid-nineties, which featured two trips to Wembley, the move to a new ground and promotion to what is now the Championship.

“It was a great club and the facilities were brilliant,” he said. “We were going through a change of stadium and it made the whole place feel really inclusive.

“We got promoted while I was there and also played at Wembley.

“When they came to Rotherham last season when I was manager, they looked like one of the best teams in the league.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Neil Warnock's famous rant at the Huddersfield Town team Share this video Watch Next

Warnock succeeded Ian Ross in July 1993, Town had finished 15th in Division Two (now League One) the previous season.

Having cut his managerial teeth at Gainsborough Trinity, who appointed him in 1980, and Burton Albion, Warnock had taken Scarborough into the Football League and Notts County to two promotions, including one to the top flight.

At Town, he reassembled his Meadow Lane managerial team of Mick Jones, the former Mansfield Town, Halifax Town and Peterborough United manager, Paul Evans and physio Dave Wilson.

Warnock also gave keeper Kevin Blackwell a coaching opportunity and in his first season, signed the likes of Steve Francis, Tom Cowan, Pat Scully, Darren Bullock and Ronnie Jepson.

Blackwell and Jepson are both working with him at Cardiff.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Sean Scannell on his time under Neil Warnock Share this video Watch Next

In terms of the league, Warnock’s first Town campaign took time to get going.

His side finally finished 11th, with the last game at Leeds Road before the move to the then-McAlpine Stadium a 2-1 win over Blackpool.

But in the Autoglass (now Checkatrade) Trophy, Town made it all the way to the Wembley final, losing on penalties to Swansea City after a 1-1 extra-time draw.

Twelve months later they were back at the national stadium, this time for the Second Division play-off final.

Town, who signed Lee Sinnott and Lee Duxbury from Bradford City, had finished fifth in the table before beating Brentford in the play-off semis.

Andy Booth and Chris Billy scored to give Town a 2-1 Wembley win over Bristol Rovers.

As Town prepared for life back in the second tier, Warnock shocked supporters by resigning.

While he took up the managerial reins at Plymouth Argyle, Town appointed Brian Horton.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on Cardiff City trip Share this video Watch Next

Between Plymouth and Cardiff, Warnock managed Oldham Athletic, Bury, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace (twice), Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United and Rotherham United.

He was unveiled at successor to Paul Trollope at Cardiff on October 5.

Sheffield-born Warnock, who played for Chesterfield, Rotherham, Hartlepool United, Scunthorpe United, Aldershot, Barnsley, York City and Crewe Alexandra, has won seven promotions as a manager.

He hasn’t ruled out an eighth, saying: “If I get a pre-season I think I can get promotion with anybody.

“But first you fight your way to a respectable position.”