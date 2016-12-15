Video will play in

First-team coach Andrew Hughes says boss David Wagner could well rotate his Huddersfield Town squad once again for the big Friday-night Sky Championship clash at Norwich City.

It’s a third game in seven days for fourth-placed Town, who will climb above Reading to third ahead of Saturday’s games if they can clinch a third straight victory.

A draw would leave Wagner’s side fourth while Norwich, currently ninth, would climb above Town by winning.

There were four changes at Burton Albion on Tuesday.

Martin Cranie, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Philip Billing and Harry Bunn replaced Tommy Smith, Chris Lowe, Kasey Palmer and Rajiv van La Parra for the 1-0 victory.

“It was good to see those lads come in and perform,” said Hughes.

“They all played their part in getting a very good win at a tricky place.

“Our philosophy here is based on the group, not individuals, and the players know that and accept it.

“It’s not a huge squad but it’s tight, and we have a great harmony in the squad.”

Mark Hudson (hamstring), Sean Scannell (ankle) and Joe Lolley (foot) are the only absentees.

Norwich have a doubt over Huddersfield-born striker Cameron Jerome (back).

Midfielders Louis Thompson and Matt Jarvis are out injured.