Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It won't only be the opposition which will be tough when Huddersfield Town play VfB Stuttgart this evening (kick-off 6pm local time).

For David Wagner 's men are also expected to face temperatures of around 33° in the town of Schwaz during the club's first pre-season friendly while on their week-long training camp in Austria.

After flying out from Leeds-Bradford Airport on Saturday, the squad have been put through their paces with intense back-to-back training sessions to prepare for the club's inaugural Premier League season which begins at Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 12.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Yet despite the workload, the players seemed to be in high spirits during the opening training session held yesterday afternoon for press and Town fans who made the trip out to the Austrian retreat.

With the weather conditions in mind, Wagner is likely to play two different sides against the 2.Bundesliga champions with the intention that most of his travelling squad get another 45 minutes of action under their belts.

Fans present at the training session, held a short distance from the club's Kirchberg training base in the town of Brixen im Thale, will also have been buoyed by the return of Tommy Smith .

The right-back has fully recovered from the small fracture he suffered during the historic SkyBet Championship Play-Off final win over Reading FC in May.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Although not participating in the session, Michael Hefele is also back while Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg also sat out the afternoon session.

However, trialist Dimitri Cavaré has some muscle issues and is a doubt while fellow full-back Martin Cranie is definitely out with a hamstring issue and unlikely to feature in either game in Austria.

Tonight's encounter will also see a battle of the former Borussia Dortmund youth team bosses – Stuttgart's Hannes Wolf's coaching the Under-17 side between 2011 and 2015; the same time Town Head Coach Wagner oversaw Dortmund’s II side.