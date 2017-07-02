Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chairman Dean Hoyle is fully aware of the Premier League pitfalls that can befall a newly-promoted side but is confident Huddersfield Town can avoid them.

The club’s promotion to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years has brought a wealth of opportunity and riches Town have never experienced before.

But 50-year-old owner Hoyle is fully aware of the need to strike the right balance of ‘giving it a good crack’ while maintaining the identity which has so far brought so much success to the club.

However, Hoyle believes the problems aren’t in the Premier League infancy of a football club but a few years later when complacency may creep in.

“I don’t think there is too much risk in the first couple of seasons. Speaking to other chairman, the risk seems to be from being there after that – four, five or six seasons in," Dean Hoyle said.

“You start to believe you are secure and start spending beyond your means.

“In the first few seasons you can manage the drive forward and the expectations successfully.

“So for me it’s in the mid-term when clubs think they are established and don’t look at the downside and then suddenly fall through the trap door.”

No-one is under the illusion survival in the Premier League will be a tough task next season but Hoyle took solace from a number of clubs who have recently been promoted and stayed in the top-flight.

However, the chairman also believes it shouldn’t be a case of just trying to replicate their success but thrive through the club’s own pre-existing methods and philosophy.

“Of course it will be very tough, but at the same time it is exciting and I think we will bring something new to the Premier League and may even shock a few people.

“When you look at the likes of Burnley, Swansea City, AFC Bournemouth – they are all established and there is no reason why we can’t do the same but with our own identity.

“David (Wagner) is a coach who isn’t just as good as the players at his disposal but someone who can get the best out of a squad – improve them as individuals and drive them forward.

“We will continue to do that while remaining humble and trying to keep the momentum and atmosphere we have built in this football club and the town from last season.

“In terms of our ambitions – we are underdogs, but every one likes an underdog and we are ambitious and will do ourselves, and the rest of Yorkshire, proud.”