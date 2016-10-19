Huddersfield Town to be refereed by the same officials twice in a week

Three out of the four match officials for the game at Deepdale tonight will also be present at the John Smith's Stadium next Saturday for the game against Derby County.

The referee for the Preston game - Jeremy Simpson - will become the fourth official on Saturday.

Simpson has been one of the most forceful referee's so far this season regarding brandishing cards to players.

The experienced referee has officiated over 100 Football League games over a four year period, is a former international assistant and has been involved in plenty of Champions League games.

WATCH: David Wagner looks ahead to the Preston match

So far this season Simpson has taken charge of 12 games, giving out 61 yellow cards and one red card in that time.

This season, his highest card count of nine yellows was at the game between Reading and Ipswich.

Simpson took charge of 35 games in total last campaign and handed out a 115 yellow cards and five red cards in all competitions.

Peter Bankes will take fourth official duties on Wednesday evening at Deepdale.

However he will be the main man on Saturday as Town look to get their home form back on track.

Referee Peter Bankes

Bankes took charge of the Leeds United's 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening.

Although he didn't hand out any cards on the night, in his two games before that he brandished 18 yellow cards.

Bankes has taken charge of 12 games so far this season showing 52 yellows and five red cards in total.

The only official not to be involved in both the Preston and Derby games is Nick Hopton, who is being replaced by Paul Hodskinson for Saturday's fixture.

WATCH: David Wagner on the note Elias Kachunga lost against Sheffield Wednesday

Although experienced referees should take one match at a time, it would be hard to forget what transpired three days earlier.

A bad tackle, a piece of dissent or a poor decision that allows Town to score could well be in the back of the mind of every official for the Derby match - should there be a contentious issue tonight.

It seems strange that three officials would be allowed to referee the same side in such quick succession, but it's something Town must come to terms with this week.