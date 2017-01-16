Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Ward has challenged Huddersfield Town to set off on another unbeaten run, starting at home to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

David Wagner’s side suffered a first defeat in eight Championship games when they went down 2-0 at Sheffield Wednesday.

It meant they dropped to fifth after a run of five wins and two draws in seven took them up to fourth.

Town started the season with six unbeaten, and on-loan Liverpool stopper Ward wants another lengthy spell without defeat.

“The table doesn’t lie,” said the Wales international, who was beaten by Ross Wallace’s stunning long-range strike and Fernando Forestieri’s close-range finish at Hillsborough, where Town forward Jack Payne was sent off after 70 minutes.

“It is the end of one run, but that run has got us where we are now, and it’s a decent position to be in. Hopefully we can go on another one now.

“It was a disappointing result at Sheffield, but we will regroup and go again.”

Wednesday were booed off by some of the fans in a recorded gate of 28,173 (including 2,522 Town supporters).

Ward believes some choice words from Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal galvanised the home side.

The 23-year-old added: “I think it was a mixture of us being a bit slow getting out of the starting blocks as opposed to the first half and them starting better in the second.

“I think they must have had a word at half-time, because in the first half, I thought we were completely dominant.

“When a team haven’t had a good first half then they are going to come out and get after you.

“Maybe things didn’t go our way in terms of decisions and obviously the first goal (in the 54th minute) set us back.

“But it was a hell of a strike, and the second (in stoppage time) you leave yourself open when you are chasing a game like we were.

“It’s one we have got to take on the chin and forget about.”