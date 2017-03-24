Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Huddersfield Town Foundation was relaunched this week, with the new-look charity now having a broader scope under the "one club, one community" banner.

The relaunched version of the Foundation will expand on the original charity while using the football club as a vehicle with which to push the community work to another level.

The revamped Foundation will focus on four key themes of health, education, inclusion and sport, while continuing to run the existing breakfast clubs.

On the new-look Foundation, Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle explained: "First of all we're going to expand the Foundation and leverage it with what we believe to be the biggest brand in Huddersfield - the football club.

"We've got to make sure we can leverage that brand to do well in our communities.

"I think we're in the top 10 of the most segregated and diverse communities in the UK, meaning there's lots of work to do.

"Things have happened in recent times which make you realise more and more that we have a duty.

"Let's hope the football club can use the brand and leverage to do well in what can be a problem area and let's bring people together under football."

Hoyle founded the original Foundation back in July 2012 after taking close to 2,000 local children to the club's two play-off final matches at Old Trafford in 2011 and Wembley in 2012.

The Foundation is close to the chairman's heart, as he explained: "I live in the community - I live three miles away from the stadium and things happen on your doorstep that you read about in the local paper.

"I'm not immune, I don't live miles away and fly in for games - I live bang in the community so it means so much.

"I'm a local guy, this is where my roots are and I feel personally that I have a duty to try and help.

"You want to do good and I'm really fortunate that I am involved with a brand in this football club that can get through to people.

"Sometimes people don't want to listen to issues, but when you talk about football people understand that.

"I think we can use that vehicle to really bring people together."

The relaunch of the Foundation was attended by a number of people from the local community, including Kim Leadbeater - sister of Jo Cox.

She said: "I would whole-heartedly agree with everything Dean's said.

"It's quite interesting to me personally as my background is in sport and physical activity and the role that plays in bringing people together and improving peoples' health and well-being.

"And the inclusion side of the Foundation is obviously particularly pertinent to our family given what's happened to us and I just think it's an absolutely wonderful initiative and I'm very proud to have been involved in the relaunch."

Leadbeater added: "I was a lecturer in sport and physical activity for over 10 years and that was one of my passions - the role of physical activity and sport in bringing people together.

"It doesn't matter what background you're from, it doesn't matter where you live or who you share your house with - once you're on a pitch or court we're all the same.

"That's why sport has such an important role in bringing people together."