Huddersfield Town relaxed over Stuart Webber link with Scottish Premiership side Celtic

Stuart Webber is the Head of Football Operations at Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield Town are relaxed over reports linking their football operations chief Stuart Webber with Celtic.

It’s claimed the Glasgow club are keen on the 32-year-old as they look to replace scouting supremo John Park.

But sources say Town have had no contact from Celtic and aren’t worried by the reports.

Webber joined Town in June 2015 from Wolves following Ross Wilson’s departure to Southampton.

He played a key role in the appointment of David Wagner as head coach last November.

And the pair have worked closely on recruitment, with 13 senior players signed during the last transfer window.

Webber briefly worked with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool.

He has also had spells at Wrexham and Queens Park Rangers.

While at Liverpool, Webber worked with Rangers’ head of recruitment Frank McParland.

Park is credited with helping bring the likes of Victor Wanyama, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Ledley and Fraser Forster to Celtic during a decade at the club.