Huddersfield Town remain calm in the face of fresh rumours of Scottish interest in football operations chief Stuart Webber.

Highly-rated Webber, who has played a key role in the Championship club’s progression under head coach David Wagner, was linked with Celtic in October.

Now there are rumours Rangers want him as director of football.

The Ibrox club are planning for life after Mark Warburton after parting company with the former Brentford boss on Friday.

Warburton’s assistant David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland have also left.

It’s suggested Webber could fulfil a director of football role amid claims Rangers want to rejig their management structure.

However sources suggest Town, who are third in the Championship, aren’t worried by the reports.

Webber joined Town in June 2015 from Wolves following Ross Wilson’s departure to Southampton and played a key role in the appointment of Wagner as head coach in November 2015.

The pair have worked closely on recruitment, with 15 senior players signed during the last two transfer windows.

Webber has also worked at Wrexham, Liverpool and Queens Park Rangers.