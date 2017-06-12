Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will release another batch of 2017/18 season cards on Monday, with adult tickets priced at £299.

The club announced a second sale of season cards after achieving promotion to the Premier League, with the club releasing a limited number of tickets at 9am on Monday, June 19.

For those looking to buy more than one seat tickets will be available in the LV=Britannia Rescue Stand, blocks 1 & 10, the Revell Ward Stand Lower Tier, blocks 1 & 10 and the Fantastic Media Stand Lower Tier, blocks 1 & 7.

Single seats will be available in all areas except the Revell Ward Stand Upper Tier and the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed.

Tickets will be available from the ticket office, on the phone (01484 484 123) and online here from 9am on Monday, with a previous booking history with Town needed for purchase.

Full prices are as follows:

Adults: £299

Under-18s: £149

Under-8s: £49