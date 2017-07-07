Huddersfield Town have revealed the squad numbers for their debut season in the Premier League.
All of last season's Terriers have retained their squad numbers, with Aaron Mooy and Kasey Palmer also sticking with numbers 10 and 45 respectively.
New signing Scott Malone has been handed the number 3 shirt previously worn by Jason Davidson, while Laurent Depoitre has taken number 20.
Tom Ince has taken the number 22 shirt, while Danny Williams will wear number 19 next season.
Finally, Jonas Lossl has been given the number 1 strip worn by Danny Ward last term.
Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen will be handed his number over the next week having joined Town this morning.
Here is the full list of squad numbers which will be available to have printed on the back of Town's 2017/18 home shirts as of tomorrow morning:
1. Jonas Lössl
2. Tommy Smith
3. Scott Malone
4. Dean Whitehead
5. Mark Hudson
6. Jonathan Hogg
7. Sean Scannell
8. Philip Billing
9. Elias Kachunga
10. Aaron Mooy
11. Harry Bunn
13. Joel Coleman
14. Martin Cranie
15. Chris Löwe
16. Jack Payne
17. Rajiv van La Parra
18. Joe Lolley
19. Danny Williams
20. Laurent Depoitre
21. Nahki Wells
22. Tom Ince
23. Collin Quaner
24. Steve Mounié
26. Christopher Schindler
27. Jon Gorenc Stanković
31. Ryan Schofield
44. Michael Hefele
45. Kasey Palmer