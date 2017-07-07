Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have revealed the squad numbers for their debut season in the Premier League.

All of last season's Terriers have retained their squad numbers, with Aaron Mooy and Kasey Palmer also sticking with numbers 10 and 45 respectively.

New signing Scott Malone has been handed the number 3 shirt previously worn by Jason Davidson, while Laurent Depoitre has taken number 20.

Tom Ince has taken the number 22 shirt, while Danny Williams will wear number 19 next season.

Finally, Jonas Lossl has been given the number 1 strip worn by Danny Ward last term.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen will be handed his number over the next week having joined Town this morning.

Here is the full list of squad numbers which will be available to have printed on the back of Town's 2017/18 home shirts as of tomorrow morning:

1. Jonas Lössl

2. Tommy Smith

3. Scott Malone

4. Dean Whitehead

5. Mark Hudson

6. Jonathan Hogg

7. Sean Scannell

8. Philip Billing

9. Elias Kachunga

10. Aaron Mooy

11. Harry Bunn

13. Joel Coleman

14. Martin Cranie

15. Chris Löwe

16. Jack Payne

17. Rajiv van La Parra

18. Joe Lolley

19. Danny Williams

20. Laurent Depoitre

21. Nahki Wells

22. Tom Ince

23. Collin Quaner

24. Steve Mounié

26. Christopher Schindler

27. Jon Gorenc Stanković

31. Ryan Schofield

44. Michael Hefele

45. Kasey Palmer