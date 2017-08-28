The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets information for Huddersfield Town's Premier League trip across the Pennines to face Burnley have been released.

After a flying start to top-flight football for David Wagner's men, the side travel to face the Clarets on Saturday, September 23 (kick-off 3pm).

The club have been given an allocation of 2,458, including six wheelchair spaces for the game at Turf Moor which will go on tiered sale for supporters from 12.30pm on Tuesday, August 29.

Prices are £30 for adults, £20 for over-65s and under-22s and £15 for under-18s with ambulant disabled and wheelchair disabled relevant price class with free carer.

Tickets can be bought in person at the John Smith's Stadium ticket office between 9am and 5pm on weekdays, 9am until noon on Saturday non-match days or between 9am and kick-off on Saturday match days.

Alternatively you can call the ticket office on 01484 484 123 during opening hours or purchase online via the official Huddersfield Town ticket portal.

Coach travel is also available and will depart from PPG Canalside at 12 noon on the day of the game, priced at £14 per person.

A full breakdown of the sale dates, eligibility as well as the ballot can be found below.

Priority 1

- Online and from the Ticket Office from noon on Tuesday August 29.

- Disabled supporters from the Ticket Office at 9.30am.

Priority 2

- Online and from the Ticket Office from noon on Thursday August 31.

- Disabled supporters from the Ticket Office at 9.30am.

Priority 3

- Online and from the Ticket Office from noon on Monday September 4.

- Disabled supporters from the Ticket Office at 9.30am.

Priority 4

- Online and from the Ticket Office from noon on Wednesday September 6.

- Disabled supporters from the Ticket Office at 9.30am.

Priority 5

- Online and from the Ticket Office from noon on Thursday September 7.

- Disabled from the Ticket Office at 9.30am.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Ballot

- Opens at 6pm on Thursday August 31, closing at noon on Friday September 1.

- Send an email to away.ticket@htafc.com (Please do not use this email address for any other queries).

- In the subject title, please include ‘Burnley, Your Full Name, No of Tickets (i.e. 1 or max 2), Contact Tel No (on which you must be contactable between 9am and 5pm)’

- In the body of the email please insert your full address and client reference number

- Successful applicants will be notified by email before and then contacted by telephone for payment details.