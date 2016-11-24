Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The end of November marks a point in the football calendar at which a number of early-season ambitions have disappointingly evaporated and a harsher, more realistic, outlook settled after more than three months of league action.

For some, the spectre of relegation now looms; others chase titles or a respectable, worry-free league position, while a third group set their sights on the prospect of enjoying a decent FA Cup run.

Following a run of one win in their last six league matches, Huddersfield Town’s odds to win the Championship title have drifted, yet they’ve remained at a constant 8/1 (William Hill) to gain promotion next May. They welcome Wigan Athletic on Monday night priced as BetVictor’s 6/5 favourites to secure three points.

LAST TIME OUT: Huddersfield Town 0 Wigan Athletic, 16.09.14

According to the match stats team at bettingexpert.com, Wigan have failed to score against the Terriers in the pair’s last three meetings, a record which enhances appeal of Paddy Power’s 9/4 odds posted in favour of Town winning without conceding.

Wigan have won just one of their last seven and find themselves second bottom of the table, hence their 3/1 starting price (Bwin) and as they’ve failed to score in five of their last seven league matches, Ladbrokes’ 4/7 for Huddersfield to open the scoring has the look of a nap about it.

This fixture has rarely fallen into the category marked ‘goalfest’ and with this in mind, punters might be inclined to take bet365’s odds of 4/6 for it to yield fewer than 2.5 goals.

One could be enough to restore Huddersfield to winning ways and 188bet mark a 1-0 home win at a tempting 13/2, while Marathonbet post 3/1 in favour of the home side enjoying a one-goal margin of victory.

