A scintillating 4-1 win at Watford left Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner purring over his side the morning after on Goals on Sunday and it’s easy to understand why.

The Hornets had already taken points from the visits of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal this term and last Saturday's result is an indication of just how far the Terriers have come in their first six months of Premier League competition.

Saturday’s win moves Town to within a point behind Watford in the top-half of the table and BetVictor have slashed the odds of the Terriers finishing in the ‘right’ half of the table come May.

Huddersfield are 6/1 from 12/1 for a top-half finish and are now as short as 1/4 to last longer than a solitary season in the top-flight, whilst 3/1 with BetVictor to return to the SkyBet Championship a season after May’s dramatic play-off final success.

Premier League Relegation prices from BetVictor

Swansea City - 2/9

West Bromwich Albion - 5/4

Newcastle United - 13/8

Brighton & Hove Albion - 15/8

AFC Bournemouth - 11/4

Huddersfield Town - 3/1

Stoke City - 3/1

Crystal Palace 7/2

West Ham United - 4/1

10/1 Bar

From watching Town this season I would fear for the chances of the trio of West Brom, Newcastle and Brighton with the Terriers already beating all three sides on home soil this season.

The Baggies have failed to improve since replacing Tony Pulis with Alan Pardew and I think they warrant terrific value at 5/4 with BetVictor to be playing Championship football next term.

They are likely to be joined by Swansea who are now as short as 2/9 for the drop after the sacking of Paul Clement midweek.

Wales native Pulis, sacked by West Brom last month, is the 1/3 favourite to replace him in the Baggies hot seat with caretaker boss Leon Brittain now 3/1 to get the job on a permanent basis.

Both West Ham and Crystal Palace have turned their season around under new managers David Moyes and Roy Hodgson but undoubtedly remain live contenders for the drop at 7/2 and 4/1 respectively with BetVictor.

There are nine sides at single figures for the drop with Southampton, just three points above the drop zone, a best-priced 14/1 to be relegated at the end of the season.

The Saints can nevertheless leapfrog Town with defeat of the West Yorkshire outfit at the weekend and are 8/13 favourites to claim all three points when hosting Wagner’s side at St Mary’s; the Terriers 11/2 to claim back-to-back wins away from home in the top-flight and 3/1 with BetVictor to leave with a point.

Laurent Depoitre did a terrific job replacing Steve Mounié in the final third at the Hornets and, despite failing to net at Vicarage Road, once again proved his worth as Town’s talisman up front.

The Belgian international looks a massive price at 9/1 with BetVictor to break the deadlock on the South Coast and 7/2 to net anytime against the Saints.

I doubt Town can net four times for a second consecutive PL game but expect them to net against a Southampton defence that has failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last six games.

Pressure is building on Saints’ boss Mauricio Pellegrino, entering the game winless in the club’s last five games in all competitions and I like the price of Town to avoid defeat at St Mary’s – 6/5 with BetVictor.

The 1-1 correct score looks a fair price at 8/1 with BetVictor punters able to get a whopping 225/1 for lightning so strike twice and Town to beat Southampton by the same 4-1 scoreline that saw them reign supreme at Watford.

Realistically, Town are unlikely to inflict a similar score but are 20/1 to beat Southampton by the 2-1 correct score and 12/1 to win and both teams to score at St Mary’s.

