Huddersfield Town have revealed their alternative away kit for the 2017/18 Premier League campaign ahead of today’s pre-season game at Bury FC.

The design sees a tribute to the iconic ‘Flash’ kit, famously worn by Eoin Hand and then Ian Ross’ Terriers during the early 90s.

It is a shirt which Town supporters hold in great affection with the venue for today’s second pre-season clash, Gigg Lane, specially selected for the unveiling.

Back on 14 September 1991, Town sported the kit as they famously came back from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 in a dramatic Division Three outing, with Iwan Roberts and Phil Starbuck bagging braces to complete the comeback.

The original ‘electric hooped’ shirt became one of the club’s best sellers, and as documented in the ‘100 Years – All That’s Worth Knowing’ book on Town’s history:

“Before (the season) began, Town hit the national headlines with the choice of away strip; black and red electric hoops. These also became quite popular with non-football supporters and were even marketed and sold down London’s Carnaby Street.”

Like the new 2017/18 home shirt, the new PUMA flash kit features the logo of shirt sponsor OPE Sports on the front, with PURE Business Group on one sleeve and the Premier League logo on the other.

The shorts and socks for the kit are predominantly red with black detailing.

The retail version of this shirt is limited edition and will go on sale in the Stadium Superstore and Packhorse Centre store only – not online – at 9am on Saturday July 29.

Adult replica shirts are priced at £45, with children’s sizes at £37 and child shorts priced £20, adult shorts £22 and socks are priced from £8. The full mini-kit for the smallest Terriers will be £35.