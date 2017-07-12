Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be wearing their new blue and white striped Premier League shirt for the first time at Accrington Stanley tonight.

The new PUMA design features the name of OPE Sports on the front and has PURE Business Group as the sleeve sponsor.

There is a new bubble effect on the blue stripe in the shirt, and fans have been snapping them up from Town’s two stores and on line at htafcmegastore.com in readiness for the Premier League campaign, which kicks off at Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 12.

Tonight’s match is a first chance for those supporters to see the club’s nine new signings in action – with David Wagner intending to give all his senior squat at least 45 minutes in the match – and also a first viewing of the new kit.

OPE Sports is part of Opebet, a global betting brand founded in 2007.

Their website hosts 30,000 live betting events each month and covers football around the world.

It means Town have joined a number of Premier League clubs who are now sponsored by betting companies - and follows on from their 2007-2009 sponsor of Casino Red.

Town said the shirt sponsorship is the biggest kind of deal for the club. The logo will appear both the home and away shirt as well as pitch side LED boards, as well as other branding at the stadium.

The deal was brokered by SportQuake, an international sport marketing agency and the club say it will allow them to “engage with a wider global audience and grow an international fan base while giving exposure in the most watched league in the world.”

Dean Hoyle, Chairman at Huddersfield Town, said: “This is without a doubt our biggest season to date as we play in the Premier League for the first time in our history.

“The growth of our international fan base since promotion and the Premier League makes OPE SPORTS an attractive partner for our club, and our growing reach around world provides OPE SPORTS with an ideal platform to continue its own growth.”

An OPE SPORTS spokesman added: “It’s a hugely exciting time to partner with Huddersfield Town as they make their debut in the Premier League. The Premier League is undoubtedly the biggest league on the planet and to be associated to it through our partnership with The Terriers is great for our brand. We look forward to working with the club and its fans throughout the 2017/18 season.”