Huddersfield Town season cards will be priced at £249 for adults next season, with fans able to renew their tickets from 9am on Monday, January 15.

Town are once again likely have one of the cheapest season tickets on offer, with Birmingham City's £230 ticket the only one cheaper in the top two divisions in the 2017/18 season.

Under 18s' tickets are priced at £129, while Under 8s' are £49.

On the announcement of next campaign's season card prices, Town chairman Dean Hoyle said: "Thank you for your fantastic support during Huddersfield Town’s first season in the Premier League; what a superb journey we’ve all been on!

"I’ve been a Town fan for over 30 years and, as chairman and as a fan, this has been the most enjoyable. The performances of the team, combined with the atmosphere created by you in the stands, has made this a special time for this proud and historic football club.

"We’ve made the decision to put season cards for the 2018/19 season on sale sooner than we have previously to give our 20,000+ season card holders the chance to secure their seats for the forthcoming campaign.

"Ensuring our season cards represent excellent value is a top priority for the club, so I’m delighted that we can confirm those prices for all areas."

Existing season card holders will receive a renewal pack in mid-January, with supporters having the option of holding on to their seat for the 2018/19 campaign.

Fans can also renew their card online, in person at the ticket office or by telephone.