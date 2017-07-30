Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travelling Huddersfield Town fans have been invited to watch an open training session in Austria tomorrow.

Head coach David Wagner and the squad are keen to reward fans who have made the trip across Europe.

So, in addition to the Tuesday match against VfB Stuttgart and Friday’s friendly with Italian giants Torino, the club have opened up tomorrow’s teatime training session.

Town, who have already started work in the training camp – club captain Mark Hudson was in coaching kit rather than training kit – and they will start the open session around 4.30pm local time.

Wagner’s Premier League squad will work in the town of Brixen im Thale, which is a short distance from their Kirchberg training base.

The venue is the local sports ground, Sportverein Brixen, and Wagner will put his travelling squad of 27 through their paces in front of fans who have travelled to support the team.