Excitement is already building ahead of Huddersfield Town's next home league game against Wigan Athletic on Monday, November 28 (7.45pm kick-off).

The club have declared the SkyBet Championship encounter at the John Smith's Stadium as a 'Scarf Game', urging fans to wear their scarves for the evening match.

And some supporters have taken it further by adorning scarves on lamp posts and road signs ahead of the clash which will be broadcast live on SKY in front of what is expected to be another bumper crowd.

Town are expecting a large turn-out for the game after offering tickets at a discount price of £10 for adults and only £1 for an accompanied under 18 to tie in with the initiative.

The idea is the latest brainchild of Commercial Director Sean Jarvis to increase the match-day atmosphere and experience around the ground, hoping fans will paint the stadium in a sea of Blue and White.

Speaking about the initiative, Sean Jarvis said: “David Wagner and the players are always telling me how the Town fans are making a massive difference to their performances on the pitch – we want to continue the ‘12th man’ attitude in the stands.

Fans can wear any old scarves they have or, if they wish, can buy new ones at club outlets – or as the photos show, decorate Leeds Road with them!