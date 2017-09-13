Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield Town scout was present to watch CSKA Moscow secure a 2-1 victory over Benfica in the Champions League last night.

The Russian side claimed victory in the Estadio da Luz, with second-half goals from Vitinho and Timur Zhamaletdinov overturning Haris Seferovic's opener.

Portuguese football journalist Tom Kundert tweeted an image of the scout list from Lisbon, with Town one of 10 Premier League sides with representatives present.

Brighton, Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Watford, West Brom and Southampton also had scouts at the match, along with Leicester City - Town's weekend opponents.

A number of other clubs from around Europe were also in attendance, with the likes of Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund all represented.

Understandably, the club would not be drawn on the nature of the trip, with the Terriers sending scouts to a number of matches across Europe.