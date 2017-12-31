Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been heavily linked with loan move for AS Monaco defender Terence Kongolo.

Reports in the French media - via the Daily Mail - suggest a deal is close to being agreed for the 23-year-old, although neither club has responded to the rumours.

Kongolo joined the French champions for 15m euros in the summer as a centre back, but the youngster has struggled for game time at the Stade Louis II, making just six appearances - most of which have come at left back.

He is also reportedly open to a switch to the Premier League, where his younger brother Rodney is on the books of Manchester City - although he is currently on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

Here is everything you need to know about the defender linked with a move to Huddersfield Town.

Details

Name: Terence Kongolo

Age: 23. Born February 14, 1994

Height: 6ft 2ins

Current club: AS Monaco

Previous clubs: Feyenoord

Youth career: Feyenoord

Nationality: Dutch

International caps: 3

Strengths

The youngster is an athletic, left-sided centre half with good pace and a strong aerial presence.

Kongolo has a cultured left foot and can either play the ball out from the back or carry it at his feet - something that would make him an attractive player to Town head coach David Wagner.

The Monaco defender has also played at left back for both the French club and previous side Feyenoord, where he has shown he has the ability to put in dangerous crosses with his favoured left foot.

He is a centre back by trade, but his versatility would also make him an appealing loan addition for the Terriers.

The 23-year-old seems to fit Town's system and would provide a strong replacement for either Christopher Schindler or Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen should they pick up an injury after the turn of the year.

Link to Town

French media outlets are already reporting that a deal has been agreed for Kongolo to join Town in the January transfer window on loan until the end of the season.

British outlets are less certain of the move, but the Dutchman does seem to be attracting interest from Town.

Any deal will likely be a loan move due to the 15m euro fee Monaco paid for him over the summer, while a temporary switch would also suit Kongolo who has struggled for game time with the Ligue 1 champions.

The young defender also tweeted a cryptic message two weeks ago, which could indicate a new chapter in his footballing career.

The message read: "Everything happens for a reason.

"Just be patient and wait till your time comes. When it comes, be ready to act on it.

"Never rush or stress over what's already yours. Your success is already written. You just have to work to grasp it."