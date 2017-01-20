Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have signed striker Collin Quaner today from FC Union Berlin after the forward completed a medical.

Quaner bagged eight goals for the Bundesliga II side this season and helped the side take German giants Borussia Dortmund to a penalty shootout in the German Cup.

But with the Berlin-based side snapping up QPR forward Sebastian Polter last week, the centre-forward has now made the move to West Yorkshire.

Here is everything you need to know about Huddersfield Town's new forward.

Details

Name: Collin Quaner

Age: 25. Born June 18, 1991

Height: 6ft 3ins

Current club: Huddersfield Town

Previous clubs: Union Berlin, Fortuna Dusseldorf II, Arminia Bielefeld, FC Ingolstadt 04, Hansa Rostock (loan), VfR Aalen

Youth career: Fortuna Dusseldorf

Nationality: German

Strengths

Quaner is a strong and surprisingly quick centre-forward, willing to put in work both going forward and in defence and will suit David Wagner's football philosophy.

Whoscored.com list the forward as a 'very strong' passer of the ball, with his finishing, dribbling and defensive contribution listed as 'strong'.

The only weakness the website lists is holding on to the ball.

Under style of play, the site claims the striker likes to tackle, likes to play short passes and is good at drawing fouls from the opposition.

This season the 25-year-old has scored eight goals for Union Berlin, seven of which have come in the Bundesliga II.

Although Quaner is the joint-sixth top goalscorer in the German second tier this season, he has not found the net since mid-October.

With a total of 17 goals in 109 professional appearances, Quaner cannot be described as prolific but the 6'3" striker could be the different option Town need up front.

This has been a breakthrough season for the striker, so more starts could well bring with them more goals.

Link to Town

Town were known to be monitoring Quaner earlier this month, with the forward attracting interest having scored eight goals and provided five assists in 16 games this season.

The German striker moved to Berlin in 2015 but is out of contract in the summer and Union Berlin wanted to cash in on the striker instead of allowing him to leave for free in six months time.

Union Berlin have also signed QPR front man Polter this month, which has freed up a move for Quaner.

Video

Here's Collin Quaner doing his best Olivier Giroud impression - but into the wrong net...