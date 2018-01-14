Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Details of season card prices for Huddersfield Town's 2018/19 campaign were released last week with the club once again one of the cheapest throughout the entire football league.

Guaranteeing a seat at the John Smith's Stadium for the entire season, adults are priced at £249, Under 18s £129 and Under 8s just £49.

On the announcement chairman Dean Hoyle said: "Thank you for your fantastic support during Huddersfield Town’s first season in the Premier League; what a superb journey we’ve all been on!

"I’ve been a Town fan for over 30 years and, as chairman and as a fan, this has been the most enjoyable. The performances of the team, combined with the atmosphere created by you in the stands, has made this a special time for this proud and historic football club.

"We’ve made the decision to put season cards for the 2018/19 season on sale sooner than we have previously to give our 20,000+ season card holders the chance to secure their seats for the forthcoming campaign.

"Ensuring our season cards represent excellent value is a top priority for the club, so I’m delighted that we can confirm those prices for all areas."

Existing season card holders will receive a renewal pack in mid-January, with supporters having the option of holding on to their seat for the 2018/19 campaign from Monday, January 15th.

If you are an existing Season Card holder, have a look below at all the essential information...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

When do 2018/19 season card renewals go on sale?

From 9am on Monday, January 15th 2018.

How long have I got to renew my seat?

Until Thursday, March 1st 2018.

What happens if I don't renew during this period?

You may not be able to renew your seat and you may lose it.

What if I want to renew but can't afford to during the period of sale?

Don't worry, there is a facility to pay for your 2018/19 Season Card(s) by monthly instalments using a 10-month Zebra Finance plan, as per previous seasons.

Ok, so how do I renew?

There will be four different methods of payment.

- Book Online: Login to your Huddersfield Town ticket account with your email address and password and ensure your Client Reference Number matches the one on your Season Card. All the major Debit and Credit Cards are accepted.

- By Post: Return your renewal form in the enclosed pre-paid envelope with cheque or card details.

- By Telephone: During normal Ticket Office hours.

- In Person: During normal Ticket Office hours

Note: There will be an admin fee of £3.50 per season card for transactions on the phone (excluding those on finance). There is no charge for transactions online or at the ticket windows.

What if I am a disabled supporter renewing?

Ambulant disabled fans and wheelchair users should pay the relevant price class, with a free carer ticket.

Supporters must be in receipt of Disability Living Allowance or PIP.

If you have any queries, please contact the Ticket Office by phone, email seasoncards@htafc.com or check out the official Huddersfield Town website.