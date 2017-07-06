Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three of Huddersfield Town's opening Premier League fixtures have been selected for live TV coverage by SKY.

The club's opening home game of the season against Newcastle United has been re-arranged from Saturday August 19 to Sunday, August 20 with a 1.30pm kick-off.

Next up to be moved is Town's trip to the Capital to face West Ham United at the London Stadium which was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 9.

That will now be part of Sky's Monday Night Football schedule with David Wagner's men now facing the Hammers on September 11 (kick-off, 8pm).

The final game to be rescheduled for live coverage is the club's clash against Tottenham Hotspur at the John Smith's Stadium, still set to be played on Saturday, September 30 but now with an earlier kick-off time of 12.30pm.

Huddersfield Town's mid-week trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal FC has also moved back a day to Wednesday, November 29 (kick-off 7.45pm) due to the club's participation in the Europa League.