Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will try to kick-start their Under 23 Premier League Cup campaign at Ipswich Town tonight (7.00).

Frankie Bunn’s development side reached the semi-finals last season, when it was an Under 21 competition.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH Town fans travel to Blackburn to support their side Share this video Watch Next

But this time around, they have suffered group-stage defeats by West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool.

That has left them bottom of their four-team section, with Liverpool on six points from two games and West Brom and Ipswich on three apiece.

The games are home and away, so there is still time, but Town badly need a pick-me-up at Portman Road.

The top two in each section progress to the round of 16.

Town have two Professional Development League games at PPG Canalside later this month.

Bolton Wanderers visit on Tuesday, December 13 (12.00) and Hull City on Sunday 18 (2.00).