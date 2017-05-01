Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have sold 17,522 season cards for next term, smashing last year's total of 15,001 holders.

And the figure also dwarfs Town's previous record number of season card holders - the 16,123 that were sold at £100 in the 2008/09 centenary season.

More than 3,000 new supporters purchased a season card for next term, with the £199 deal offered by the club proving to be hugely popular.

The number was revealed at Town's 2017 annual awards ceremony by commercial director Sean Jarvis, and was greeted by applause from the 300 guests.

With the club's target of 17,000 holders being met, season card sales have now been suspended with those lucky enough to have bought one likely to receive them in July.

Tickets for the final match of the season are also now on sale, with the Town offering seats in the Fantastic Media Stand Lower Tier for £15 for adults and the Revell Ward Stand upper and lower tiers, Britannia Rescue Stand and Fantastic Media upper tier priced at £20.

