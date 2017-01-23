Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be backed by 3,500 travelling fans as they bid to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The club have sold out their ticket allocation for the fourth-round tie at League One Rochdale on Saturday.

Town have made the last 16 only three times in 20 years.

Wrexham were beaten in round four in 1998/99 before defeat to Derby County, with both ties going to replays.

In 2007/08, Town won at Oldham Athletic before being beaten at Chelsea.

And in 2012/13, Leicester City were seen off in an East Midlands replay before Wigan Athletic won at the John Smith’s Stadium.

David Wagner’s side were 4-0 home winners over another League One club, Port Vale, in round three earlier this month.

Rochdale, sixth in League One, won 2-0 at National League Barrow.

It’s the first competitive meeting between the sides since 2011/12, when Town won promotion to the Championship.

Both clashes that season finished 2-2.

But Town went to Spotland (officially known as the Crown Oil Arena) for a friendly the summer before last (they lost 4-3).

And they beat Rochdale 2-0 behind closed doors at the John Smith’s Stadium in July, with Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells netting.