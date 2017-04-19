Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have already sold 12,000 season cards for the 2017/18 campaign.

Tickets for next term went on sale just 10 days ago, with more than 1,000 fans securing their seats each day since the opening day of sale on April 9 on average.

The club are aiming to beat last year's figure of 15,001 season card holders and have set themselves the target of selling 17,000 for the next campaign.

And they are on course to do so, with a growing number of supporters wanting to watch the Terriers week in, week out.

The John Smith's Stadium has seen an average of over 20,000 supporters walk through the turnstiles each game this season and with season cards at just £199 for the next campaign, attendances will likely jump again.

And fans could also see Town in the top flight of English football for the first time in 45 years, with David Wagner's side edging ever closer to a play-off berth.

