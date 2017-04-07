Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Over 5,000 Huddersfield Town 2017/18 season cards were sold on the first day they were released yesterday.

There were large queues outside the ticket office for most of the day on Thursday as fans lined up to reserve their seat at the John Smith's Stadium next season.

And although the queues have thinned today, the £199 season cards are still selling well both at the ticket office and online.

The club are aiming to sell 17,000 season tickets for next season, with 15,001 signing up for a seat this term.

And one area of the stadium which is likely to sell out its allocation of season cards is the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed.

Town have released 1,200 season cards in the south stand for the first time, and they are being snapped up quickly by supporters.

Although tickets are selling fast, there is still time to purchase yours for next season at the ticket office or online here .

If you are renewing your season card, you have until April 28 to do so before your seat is made available by general sale.