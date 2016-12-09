Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are heading for another bumper crowd against Bristol City.

David Wagner’s side are looking to end a run of five matches without a win by chalking a first home success since in-form Derby County were downed 1-0 on October 22.

And they will be backed by more than 18,000 fans to added another three Championship points to their existing tally of 30.

Town have an average home gate this season of 19,901 and will hope to push towards 19,000 against Lee Johnson’s side, who are fresh from a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town.

Bristol City brought 750 with them last season and are expected to travel with similar backing.

Only three times so far have Town played to fewer than 19,000 fans at the John Smith’s.

On the opening day, they attracted 18,479 for the clash with Brentford.

A total of 18,808 saw the match against Rotherham and 18,943 the live Sky TV match against Wigan Athletic.

Town’s top home attendance of the season was against Sheffield Wednesday, 22,368.

With Tuesday’s first-ever trip to Burton Albion on the way, Town have around 400 tickets left (58 seats, 343 standing and 18 disabled).