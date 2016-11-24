The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town are backing a UK-wide campaign supporting Lesbian, Gay, Bi and Trans (LGBT) people in sport ahead of their clash with Wigan Athletic on Monday evening.

Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign aims to make sport accessible to everyone, regardless of sexual preference, both as spectators and participents.

The campaign will see thousands of people, from fans to players, put on Rainbow Laces between Saturday November 26 and Monday November 28 to support the LGBT community.

The initiative comes as recent research shows half of all football fans have heard offensive remarks about Lesbian, Gay, Bi and Trans people in the past five years.



Supporting Rainbow Laces shows offensive chants, language and behaviour will not be tolerated with Huddersfield Town players given the opportunity to wear the laces during the game against the Latics at the John Smith's Stadium.