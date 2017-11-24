Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be backing Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign ahead of Sunday's clash with Manchester City.

The new partnership between Stonewall and the Premier League will see this weekend's matches showing their support for Lesbian, Gay, Bi and Trans (LGBT) people in sport.

Following the announcement of the partnership last Friday, the Premier League will become one of the 750 organisations that work with Stonewall to improve the lives of the LGBT community all around the world.

As well as the rainbow laces worn last season, the Premier League are introducing bespoke rainbow branding to its ball plinths, pitch flags and handshake boards, with the timing boards also displaying rainbow colours.

Pitchside LED boards will contain supportive messages for those in the LGBT community and the Premier League's website and social media channels will also advertise the Rainbow Laces logo.

The League will also address issues on match days, such as unacceptable language, to ensure equality and diversity is delivered. The league have also guaranteed players will be provided with advice and support whenever it is needed.

Premier League Executive Director Bill Bush said: "We all have a role to play in changing attitudes within sport. Last year's activity for the Rainbow Laces weekend helped to raise the profile of LGBT equality in our game, and we look to develop that further this year.

"We have seen an increase in the number of LGBT supporters' groups within the Premier League, as clubs continue to do great work in promoting inclusion and diversity amongst their supporters.

"We hope that through our work with Stonewall, we will see shift in attitudes and public support for LGBT inclusion within our game."