Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are well on their way to setting a new stadium record crowd for a Boxing Day fixture.

David Wagner’s side host Nottingham Forest on December 26 and more than 18,000 tickets have already been sold .

That’s great news for the head coach, the team, commercial director Sean Jarvis and all the club staff.

And the push now is to make the Boxing Day attendance the highest of the season as well.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town First Team Coach Andrew Hughes previews Norwich City Share this video Watch Next

That was achieved against Sheffield Wednesday in October, when 22,368 watched from the stands.

Town’s current Boxing Day best at the stadium was 18,820 against Middlesbrough back in 1997 – a tally which is set to be blown out of the water.

That 1997 attendance included 4,000 travelling fans from Teesside, so considering Forest have so far sold 780, it shows a new December 26 best is certain and potential season-best on the cards.

Fans are advised to buy for the Forest match as early as they can, because pay on the day cannot be guaranteed.

In the Fantastic Media lower tier, prices are £15 for adults, £10 for seniors and £5 for Under 18s.

In all other areas of the stadium the prices in the respective categories are £30, £20 and £10.

All sections are selling fast, with a great atmosphere on the cards.

The ticket office is open tomorrow, Saturday December 17, until 2.30pm because of the FA Youth Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon, which has a 2.30 kick-off.

Town’s ticket office is open normal hours next week and also from 9am to Noon on Christmas Eve, but the advice is to buy quickly for Forest on Boxing Day, Blackburn at home on New Year’s Eve (kick off 12.30) and also the trip to Wigan on Monday, January 2.