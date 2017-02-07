Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner will start the build-up to Huddersfield Town’s next Championship match at Queens’s Park Rangers with a Wednesday work-out.

His side will head to Loftus Road for Saturday’s showdown fourth in the table, seven points behind leaders Newcastle United.

It’s the first of successive away games (Town go to Rotherham United next Tuesday, February 14).

And the John Smith’s Stadium side are aiming for a fourth straight league win and a ninth in 11.

That’s after the memorable home victories over then-leaders Brighton and Hove Albion (3-1 last Thursday) and Leeds United (2-1 on Sunday).

Those who played against Leeds had a recovery session at PPG Canalside straight after the game.

The others trained before the whole squad was given Monday and Tuesday off.

“The players will have time to recover, physically and mentally, after these two games in quick succession,” explained the head coach.

“Then we will prepare for QPR - another big match.”

The West London side are 19th, six points above the relegation zone, after losing 1-0 at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Sam Gallagher scored a stoppage-time winner after QPR were denied a goal despite Conor Washington’s header hitting the bar and appearing to go over the line.

Ian Holloway’s men are without a win in four.

The former Blackpool, Crystal Palace and Millwall manager began his second spell at the QPR helm in November.

So far he has four wins and two draws from 14 Championship matches since succeeding Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The 53-year-old has also bossed Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City.