Huddersfield Town set to face former trialist Leon Best at Portman Road this weekend

Leon Best in action for Huddersfield Town U21s against Ipswich U21s during his trial at the club.

Huddersfield Town are set for another meeting with former trialist Leon Best at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland striker last month signed a one-year deal at Portman Road.

And after two appearances from the bench, he made his first start in Tuesday’s 0-0 home draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United man had a trial and talks with Town when Chris Powell was manager last season.

Best, who was then a free agent after leaving Blackburn, played in an Under 21 match against Ipswich at PPG Canalside.

But despite the discussions, no deal was forthcoming, and the one-time £3m player (that’s what Blackburn paid Newcastle in 2012), who had also had spells at Southampton and Coventry City, moved on.

He joined Rotherham United in mid-November, and scored four times in 16 games.

Those outings included the 1-1 Championship draw with Town at the New York Stadium in April before the player left the Millers at the end of last season.

“Leon did well on trial. I was impressed,” said Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy on completing the signing.

“He knows this league. He’s got that physical presence and he will add to the options we have got up front.”