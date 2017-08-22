Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Huddersfield Town fans woke up on May 30th with the realisation they were now supporting a Premier League team, a very different mood had already settled across South Yorkshire.

For Rotherham United, Town's Carabao Cup opponents tomorrow night, had already been relegated to League One long before Christopher Schindler's penalty kick had struck the back of the Wembley net.

The Millers' early season form had been so poor relegation was on the cards even before interim boss Paul Warne took over last November.

In April the former Rotherham player was made full time boss and he set about revamping the club's philosophy - insisting on discipline, respect and effort above all else.

A gruelling pre-season followed, witnessing the manager's vision slowly realised with some promising performances seeing a semblance of positivity return to a fan base battered by the previous season's turmoil.

After a stuttering opening day defeat against much-fancied Fleetwood Town, Rotherham drew last season's FA Cup heroes Lincoln City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Millers captain, Lee Frecklington told the club's website before the cup game: “I've been at Rotherham for a quite a few years now and we haven't really had much of a run in the cup competitions.

"We are due one, I do enjoy a cup run, I think everyone does and it can also sometimes help your league form.”

Warne put out a full strength side who went on to dispatch the League Two outfit 2-1 and advance to the next round to face David Wagner's men.

The victory inspired an unchanged eleven in the subsequent 5-0 drubbing of Southend United at home with on-loan Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore scoring a first-half hat-trick in a merciless display.

Warne then made 10 changes as his side lost on penalties in the Checkatrade Trophy to Manchester City U23s before losing 2-1 to early League One pacesetters Peterborough United last week.

The side are still very much picking up the pieces from their embarrassing SkyBet Championship relegation last term and are predicted to finish around mid-table in League One.

It makes Warne's side even more dangerous for Town to face tomorrow evening (kick-off 7.45pm) - spurred on by the humbling experience of last year.

As everything went well for the Terriers last season everything went wrong for Rotherham and they will be desperate to reverse that trend.