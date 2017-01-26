Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's match against Brighton and Hove Albion next Thursday is heading for a record attendance.

The club's 'retro shirts, retro prices' initiative saw prices drop to just £10 for adult entry and fans have taken full advantage.

Only 2,300 tickets are left for the visit of the Championship's top club next week and there is still a week left for supporters to book their seats.

The attendance will likely surpass the highest home gate of this season - the 22,368 that watched Town take on Sheffield Wednesday - and could even sell out.

Town have previously sold out one match at the John Smith's Stadium - when Liverpool visited in the FA Cup third round in the 1999/00 season.

Huddersfield Town commercial director Sean Jarvis gave an update on the number of tickets left earlier this week.

He tweeted: "Brighton tickets selling well - these are what's left - RWL - 470, RWU -75, BR - 510, FMU- 527 and FML -718. So down to only 2300 remaining!"