Huddersfield Town seem certain to be releasing Jason Davidson from his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Head coach David Wagner previously confirmed there was little chance of the 26-year-old Australian defender making Town’s Premier League squad .
And he seems set to move to Croatia before the transfer window closes, possibly joining champions Rijeka.
Davidson, who joined the Terriers in 2015, returned this summer after spending a year on loan at Dutch side FC Groningen.
He made 22 appearances in the Eredivisie.