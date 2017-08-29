Huddersfield Town seem certain to be releasing Jason Davidson from his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Head coach David Wagner previously confirmed there was little chance of the 26-year-old Australian defender making Town’s Premier League squad .

And he seems set to move to Croatia before the transfer window closes, possibly joining champions Rijeka.

Davidson, who joined the Terriers in 2015, returned this summer after spending a year on loan at Dutch side FC Groningen.

He made 22 appearances in the Eredivisie.