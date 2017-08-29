The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town seem certain to be releasing Jason Davidson from his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Head coach David Wagner previously confirmed there was little chance of the 26-year-old Australian defender making Town’s Premier League squad .

And he seems set to move to Croatia before the transfer window closes, possibly joining champions Rijeka.

Davidson, who joined the Terriers in 2015, returned this summer after spending a year on loan at Dutch side FC Groningen.

He made 22 appearances in the Eredivisie.