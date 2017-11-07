Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have teamed up with the Supporters Association (HTSA) to encourage more women to attend live games.

Women At The Game is the brainchild of former Supporters Direct employee Jacqui Forster with the club agreeing to organise block seating in the Fantastic Media Lower Tier for the visit of Chelsea FC .

The aim of the initiative is to give females a taste of live football in a supportive environment, fostering dialogue and relationships amongst women who are already seasoned match-goers.

Since January of this year, several non-league and Football League clubs have taken Jacqui’s message to heart, hosting their own Women At The Game events.

Forster, an Altrincham F.C. fan, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in February 2015 and used funds friends raised to get the project up and running.

“I simply want to enable more women to feel happy going to watch sport, particularly men’s football,” says Jacqui.

“I think meeting other women before the game in a non-threatening venue, like a café, entering the ground together and wherever possible spending the match with their new-found friends will make more women of all backgrounds, ethnicity and religion likely to give Going to the Footie a go.

“This is really about making friends with other women who support the same club.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

For the Tuesday, December 12th clash against the Premier League champions (kick-off 8pm), Town have provided tickets for 30 women and girls to sit together at the John Smith's Stadium .

The HTSA have distributed these tickets to civic society groups, with a particular focus on attracting women and girls who are looking for others with whom to attend matches.

The Supporters Group will also be running a pre-match social event (venue TBC) for attendees on the evening.

James Chisem, secretary of the HTSA said: "HTSA are committed to extending the benefits of the Premier League to every corner of our community.

"Women and girls are still under-represented on the terraces, and we're keen to do whatever we can to redress that imbalance, as are the club.

"Jacqui's Women at the Game initiative has been successful in the Football League and non-league and we have no doubt it will be successful in the Premier League as well.